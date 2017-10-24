Trump: 'No one really knows' how much tax plan would generate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he believed that Republicans’ sweeping tax overhaul would help bring in $4 trillion in foreign profits from U.S. companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the Minority Enterprise Development Week White House awards ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“It’s going to bring back, I would say, $4 trillion back into this country,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“Nobody even knows the amount,” he said.

Trump’s comments came shortly before he was scheduled to meet with Senate Republicans in an effort to try to build consensus for their proposed $6 trillion in tax cuts and help fill in details on how to pay for them.