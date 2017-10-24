FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump: 'No one really knows' how much tax plan would generate
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 4:34 PM / in 16 hours

Trump: 'No one really knows' how much tax plan would generate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he believed that Republicans’ sweeping tax overhaul would help bring in $4 trillion in foreign profits from U.S. companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the Minority Enterprise Development Week White House awards ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“It’s going to bring back, I would say, $4 trillion back into this country,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“Nobody even knows the amount,” he said.

Trump’s comments came shortly before he was scheduled to meet with Senate Republicans in an effort to try to build consensus for their proposed $6 trillion in tax cuts and help fill in details on how to pay for them.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.