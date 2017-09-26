FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says tax reform will include big cuts for middle class
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 21 days ago

Trump says tax reform will include big cuts for middle class

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he meets with members of the House Ways and Means Committee about proposed changes to the U.S. tax code at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a tax reform plan being discussed with lawmakers will cut taxes “tremendously” for the middle class, nearly double the standard deduction and try to make the tax code simple and fair.

Trump, who was meeting with members of the House Ways and Means committee, told reporters: “I look forward to working with the members of Congress gathered here today to pass the reform and the massive tax cuts that our country desperately needs to thrive, to grow, to prosper.” He added that his administration was “very disappointed” in a couple of Republican senators who failed to support a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Writing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.