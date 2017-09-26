Trump says tax reform will include big cuts for middle class

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he meets with members of the House Ways and Means Committee about proposed changes to the U.S. tax code at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a tax reform plan being discussed with lawmakers will cut taxes “tremendously” for the middle class, nearly double the standard deduction and try to make the tax code simple and fair.

Trump, who was meeting with members of the House Ways and Means committee, told reporters: “I look forward to working with the members of Congress gathered here today to pass the reform and the massive tax cuts that our country desperately needs to thrive, to grow, to prosper.” He added that his administration was “very disappointed” in a couple of Republican senators who failed to support a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.