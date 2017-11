WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday ahead of the chamber’s vote on tax reform legislation, the White House said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after posing for a family photo during the ASEAN-US 40th Anniversary commemorative Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Manan Vatsyayana/Pool

The Republican-controlled Congress is steaming ahead on its plan to overhaul the country’s tax code, in the hopes that it can finish the legislation before the end of the year.