CORRECTED-Republican Collins wants more middle income help in U.S. Senate tax bill
November 19, 2017 / 2:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-Republican Collins wants more middle income help in U.S. Senate tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects program to ABC’s “This Week”)

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday she wants changes in the U.S. Senate tax reform legislation that would bring more relief to middle income Americans.

“I want to see changes in that bill and I think there will be changes,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.”

The House of Representatives version of the legislation keeps a top income tax rate of 39.6 percent for people who make $1 million or more a year. “That’s a change that I’d like to see be made in the Senate bill so that we can skew more of the relief to middle income tax,” Collins said. (Reporting by Caren Bohan and Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)

