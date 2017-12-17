FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican expects tax bill will pass, eyes Tuesday
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 17, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in 2 days

No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican expects tax bill will pass, eyes Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - John Cornyn, the No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican, said on Sunday he was confident Republicans would pass a tax overhaul bill this week.

“I am confident we will pass this bill, probably on Tuesday,” Cornyn said in a television interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

He added that it was unclear whether Republican Senator John McCain, who is receiving treatment for brain cancer, would vote this week.

”I won’t speculate on Senator McCain’s health,“ Cornyn said. We hope he comes back.” (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.