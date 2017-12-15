FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 3:21 PM / a day ago

Rubio repeats concerns on U.S. tax bill ahead of expected vote next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Friday repeated his concerns that an expansion of child tax credit in a tax bill his party’s leaders hope to pass next week is too little to win his support, keeping a cloud over prospects for the legislation’s passage.

Rubio noted that the pending legislation, which is still being finalized, would double the child tax credit to $2,000, but said that only about half of the credit would be available to millions of working-class families.

“Can only support bill if (percent) of the 2K #ChildTaxCredit available to #workingclass parents is increased to (a percent) meaningfully higher than 55%,” Rubio wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

