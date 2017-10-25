Tax fight clouds prospects for passing budget in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Republican infighting over a state and local income tax provision that could be part of tax legislation this year is “an issue of concern” hanging over a budget measure scheduled for a vote on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, an aide said.

“The shared goal is to work together to address the issue and move forward,” the aide to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said on Wednesday when asked by Reuters whether there might not be enough Republican supporters to pass a fiscal 2018 budget resolution on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish)