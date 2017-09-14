Top Senate Republican on tax says Big Six won't dictate tax reform

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s top Republican on tax policy warned on Thursday that the “Big Six” tax negotiators would not dictate the direction of expected tax reform legislation to his committee.

In a defiant statement issued at the start of a tax reform hearing, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said his panel would not serve as “anyone’s rubber stamp” and said tax legislation would reflect the consensus views of panel members.

Hatch is a member of the Big Six, which also includes Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady. (Reporting by David Morgan)