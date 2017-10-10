FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says dispute with Corker will not affect tax reform
October 10, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 7 days ago

Trump says dispute with Corker will not affect tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not think his Twitter dispute with Republican Senator Bob Corker would affect his administration’s effort to pass tax reform.

“I don’t think so,” Trump said in the Oval Office when asked if the back-and-forth would affect the tax effort.

“People want to see tax cuts, they want to see major reductions in their taxes, and they want to see tax reform,” he said, adding that the administration would be making adjustments to its tax plan in the coming weeks to make it stronger. (Reporting by Jeff Mason)

