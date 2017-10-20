FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Senator Paul will vote for tax cuts
October 20, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 4 days ago

Trump says Senator Paul will vote for tax cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signaled optimism for the passage of Republicans’ sweeping tax cut plan, saying a key senator who rejected the party’s budget blueprint a day earlier would back the proposed tax measure when it comes up for a vote.

“The Budget passed late last night, 51 to 49. We got ZERO Democrat votes with only Rand Paul (he will vote for Tax Cuts) voting against,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This now allows for the passage of large scale Tax Cuts (and Reform), which will be the biggest in the history of our country!”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Catherine Evans

