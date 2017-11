WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republicans next week to discuss their party’s efforts to pass tax reform legislation, the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee said on Friday.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso said in a statement that Trump will meet with Republican senators at their weekly luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jeffrey Benkoe)