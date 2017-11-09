FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel to finish work on tax legislation Thursday-chairman
November 9, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. House panel to finish work on tax legislation Thursday-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will wrap up work on Thursday on major tax overhaul legislation, Chairman Kevin Brady said, which could bring the measure to a vote by the full House as early as next week.

Brady said that before the committee vote is held a change will be inserted into the bill to keep it in line with a requirement that the measure add no more than $1.5 trillion to the U.S. debt.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

