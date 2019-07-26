Alphabet says to continue talks with DoJ in antitrust review

A sign is pictured outs a Google offcie near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. Photo taken May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dave Paresh

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc on Thursday acknowledged a broader U.S. Department of Justice antitrust review of large technology firms and said it will continue to engage with the regulator.

Earlier this week, the DoJ said it was opening an antitrust investigation of major digital technology firms into whether they engage in anticompetitive practices.

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had informed it last month that it was under antitrust investigation. It also acknowledged a broad U.S. DoJ antitrust review of large internet companies.