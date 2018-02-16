U.S., Turkey agrees to normalise relations, Turkish Foreign Minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States have decided to “establish mechanisms” to normalise relations between them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, after weeks of escalating anti-American rhetoric from Ankara.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu said Turkey and the United States will hold another meeting by mid-March.

Tillerson met with President Tayyip Erdogan and had a “productive and open” talk on late Thursday, according to a U.S. State Department spokesman travelling with Tillerson.