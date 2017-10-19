Tillerson to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India, Switzerland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India and Switzerland in a week-long trip starting on Friday, the State Department said in a statement released on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson leaves after delivering remarks on Relationship with India for the Next Century at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In the Middle East, Tillerson will discuss the conflict with Yemen, Iran, and the ongoing dispute with Qatar, among other issues, the department said. In Geneva, he will meet several international organizations to discuss refugees, it added.

His trip, scheduled for Oct. 20-27, also marks Tillerson’s first visit to South Asia as secretary, according to the department.