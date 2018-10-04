USDA chief says U.S. working to diversify ag trade away from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Thursday that the United States “probably made a mistake’ becoming too trade dependent on China, and that the administration was pursuing new trade deals elsewhere.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue testifies before a Senate Appropriations Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“We probably made a mistake in becoming too dependent on the China market,” he said in remarks to the fall forum of North American Meat Institute (NAMI).

“There’s a hungry world out there besides Canada, besides, China, and we’re pursing that,” he added, saying the administration was pursuing new agreements with the European Union and India, among others.