Argentina says Trump agreed to evaluate tariff exemption request

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a call with Argentine President Mauricio Macri to consider Argentina’s request for an exemption from tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, the South American country’s government said on Friday.

In a statement, the government said Macri had “expressed his concern about the potential negative effect of these measures” during a call on Friday morning. Argentina previously said it would seek to join Mexico and Canada in getting an exemption to the tariffs, which Trump finalized in a proclamation on Thursday. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)