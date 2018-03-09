FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 7:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Argentina says Trump agreed to evaluate tariff exemption request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a call with Argentine President Mauricio Macri to consider Argentina’s request for an exemption from tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, the South American country’s government said on Friday.

In a statement, the government said Macri had “expressed his concern about the potential negative effect of these measures” during a call on Friday morning. Argentina previously said it would seek to join Mexico and Canada in getting an exemption to the tariffs, which Trump finalized in a proclamation on Thursday. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)

