WTO head warns of retaliation risk after U.S. trade tariffs

BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminium could spark retaliation from other countries and lead to unforeseen consequences, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday.

Director General of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevedo attends a news conference following a meeting of the heads of international economy and finance organisations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said,“You know when it starts but not how it will turn out” when countries engage in mutual retaliation. Brazil has said it will seek exemption from the newly imposed tariffs.