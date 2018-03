LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is “very disappointed” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminium but will wait to see more detail on the proposals, a junior trade minister said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces that the United States will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum during a meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“We are very disappointed by the President’s apparent intention to do this, but we do actually await something more concrete as to what may actually happen,” Greg Hands told a parliamentary committee.