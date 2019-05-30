White House expected to take action to speed up vote on USMCA

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors' Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is expected to submit a statement of administrative action to the U.S. Congress soon on President Donald Trump’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico in an effort to speed up a congressional vote, an administration official said on Thursday.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been seeking more time for lawmakers to review the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), said the decision to send the draft at this time was “not a positive step.”

Pelosi said in a statement her fellow Democrats had “been on a path to yes” on USMCA, but stronger enforcement provisions were needed for the pact.

The official said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was taking the lead in submitting the draft to Congress.