March 7, 2018 / 7:48 PM / in 13 hours

Canada's Trudeau says Trump wants to move forward on NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear in a phone call that he was focused on moving forward on NAFTA, and if he can get a good trade deal there would be no need for steel or aluminum tariffs on Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Trudeau declined to say whether or how Canada would retaliate if the United States imposes tariffs on imports of Canadian steel or aluminum, adding that Canada knows from experience that “we need to wait and see what this president is actually going to do” rather than react to statements.

Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

