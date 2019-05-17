Trudeau and Trump discuss steel and aluminum tariffs, new NAFTA

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump passes by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a working luncheon for world leaders at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump about tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and about the trade agreement signed last year between the two countries and Mexico.

The two leaders spoke “about Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum, and Canada’s retaliatory tariffs,” Cameron Ahmad, Trudeau’s communications director, said on Twitter. “They also discussed China, uranium, and the new NAFTA.”

It is the third time Trudeau and Trump have spoken in nine days, and the latest conversation comes amid media reports saying the United States is close to a deal to remove tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico.