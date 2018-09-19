U.S. Chamber chief says Trump can still avoid a damaging trade war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue said on Wednesday that the Trump administration could still avoid a full-blown global trade war that erodes business confidence if it seals a trilateral NAFTA trade deal and makes progress on European trade issues in the coming weeks.

Tom Donohue, President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce, gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Files

“The single biggest threat facing the economy right now is the potential for a real trade war. I don’t think we’re there right now,” Donohue told a breakfast organized by the Christian Science Monitor.

If Trump puts in place all the tariffs on Chinese goods that he has threatened and talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement break down, the potential for a damaging trade war exists, Donohue said.