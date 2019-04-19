Money News
China says regrets WTO panel ruling on grain import quotas

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it regrets a ruling by a World Trade Organization panel that its administration of tariff-rate quotas for rice, wheat and corn violated its accession commitments.

A WTO dispute panel ruled on Thursday that under the terms of China’s 2001 WTO accession, Beijing’s administration of the tariff rate quotas (TRQs) violated its obligation to administer them on a “transparent, predictable and fair basis”.

