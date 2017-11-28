U.S. Commerce Dept 'self-initiates' Chinese aluminum dumping probe

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday launched “self-initiated” anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of aluminum alloy sheet from China, employing a seldom-used tactic aimed at speeding up the imposition of duties.

The department said it started the investigations based on information indicating that common alloy aluminum sheet from China may be benefiting from unfair subsidies and priced below normal value in the U.S. market. It estimated anti-dumping duties of about 56.54 percent to 59.72 percent.

Commerce said imports from China of the flat-rolled metal typically used in construction and in transportation and electrical equipment were about $603.6 million in 2016. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)