Money News
December 3, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says China has agreed to cut tariffs on U.S.-made autos

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that China had agreed to “reduce and remove” tariffs on U.S. cars below the 40 percent level that Beijing is currently charging on American-made vehicles.

A day after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping called a 90-day cease-fire in their trade war to allow time for negotiations, Trump said on Twitter: “China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40%.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

