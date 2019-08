U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he meets with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House In Washington, U.S. August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his life would be easier if he had not mounted a trade war with China but said “I am the chosen one” to take on Beijing.

Trump told reporters the United States would probably make a deal with China.