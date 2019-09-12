Trump official denies report on interim China trade deal: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s trade advisers are not considering an interim trade deal with China that could delay some U.S. tariffs, CNBC reported on Thursday, rebutting a Bloomberg report that a limited deal was under consideration.

A senior White House official said an interim deal was ‘absolutely not’ on the table, CNBC reported.

The CNBC report came shortly after Bloomberg reported that Trump’s trade advisers have discussed offering China a limited trade deal that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs for the first time in return for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases.

Some of Trump’s top trade advisers in recent days have discussed the interim deal ahead of two rounds of face-to-face talks with Chinese officials in Washington, Bloomberg added.