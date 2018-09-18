FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 18, 2018 / 4:06 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

China unlikely to send trade delegation to U.S. after new tariffs - SCMP

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China likely will not send a trade delegation to Washington after the Trump Administration announced plans to implement tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified government source in Beijing.

FILE PHOTO: A container truck moves past containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The report said China is reviewing its previous plans to send a delegation headed by Vice Premier Liu He to the U.S. next week for fresh round of talks. The source told the paper that Beijing has not yet made a final decision but that a show of “sufficient goodwill” was a precondition for the planned talks.

The new U.S. tariffs would take effect on Sept. 24 at a rate of 10 percent and then escalate to 25 percent by the end of 2018.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.