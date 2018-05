BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States have reached a consensus on some areas of their trade dispute but still have relatively big disagreements on others, China’s official Xinhua news agency said in a microblog post on Friday.

Members of U.S. trade delegation, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, leave a hotel in Beijing, China, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The two sides committed to resolve trade disputes through dialogue and exchanged opinions on expanding U.S. exports to China, Xinhua said