FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Trade negotiations between China and the United States have once again achieved concrete progress and provided positive prospects for bilateral relations and the global economy, the Chinese government’s top diplomat said on Monday.

State Councillor Wang Yi made the remarks to reporters at an event in Beijing, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry.