FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 18, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Trade war impact on China's economy not big, but stocks, FX need to be watched - cbank adviser

1 Min Read

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - The impact on China’s economy from Beijing’s and Washington’s ongoing trade war is not significant, but the impact on stock and currency markets needs to be watched, an adviser to China’s central bank said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the People’s Bank of China, said at a conference in the city of Tianjin that it is normal for China’s economic growth rate to slow further, and that monetary policy should respond when there is significant downward pressure on the economy.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said at the same conference that multilateral trade systems needed to be preserved.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.