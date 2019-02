U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese negotiators on Sunday are discussing tariffs and an enforcement mechanism for a potential trade deal after making good progress on structural issues during talks on Saturday, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The two sides were also discussing commodities on Sunday, the source said, adding that progress had been made across the board.