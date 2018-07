GENEVA (Reuters) - European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a tweet on Friday that she was worried about the tit-for-tat tariff hikes between the United States and China, and warned about where the escalation was leading.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

“Worrying development with escalation of tariffs between U.S. and China. Clearly damaging for the world economy. Trade wars are bad and not easy to win,” she wrote.