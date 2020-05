French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris, France May 26, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Europe must not be divided by Chinese authorities or drawn into a spat between the United States and China.

Le Drian told a French Senate hearing that “a new cold war” must be avoided.