China says to exempt extra tariffs on 65 U.S. goods from February 28

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said it will begin exempting 65 U.S. goods from retaliatory tariffs implemented amid the bilateral trade dispute with the United States for one year starting Feb. 28.

Goods exempt from the extra tariffs include aircraft parts and medical equipment, according to documents published on the ministry’s website.

The finance ministry did not provide details, including how much of the 65 products China imported last year.