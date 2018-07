BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it will not fire the first shot on implementation of tariffs in a trade dispute with the United States.

FILE PHOTO: The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly on a lamp post along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit, in Washington, D.C.,U.S., January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo

The ministry, in a statement, said it would not implement its tariffs on U.S. goods set to take effect on July 6 before the United States imposes its tariffs on Chinese goods.