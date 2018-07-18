FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 8:00 AM / in an hour

China foreign ministry says trade war has become biggest 'confidence killer' for world economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. trade war has become the biggest “confidence killer” for the global economy, and that the whole world would fight back if the United States continued to impose tariffs.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a signing ceremony during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular press briefing that the United States is fabricating all kinds of justifications, including that of national security.

The United States and China have imposed tariffs on $34 billion of each other’s imports. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened further tariffs unless Beijing agrees to change its intellectual property practices and high-technology industrial subsidy plans.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes

