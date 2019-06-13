Trump likely to meet with Xi when G20 gathers: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit later this month in Japan, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, although he suggested a meeting was not yet firmly scheduled.

“It looks like we’re moving in that direction,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News Channel when asked if the two leaders would have a bilateral meeting.

Trump has repeatedly said he expects to meet Xi at the G20 gathering to talk about the trade dispute between the two nations.