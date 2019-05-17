Senior China official says trade war with U.S. could cut growth by 1 percent point: SCMP

LED lights in the pavement illuminate the square in front of a high speed railway station in the new business district of Zhengzhou, Henan province China, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - A senior official of China’s ruling Communist Party said the trade dispute with the U.S. could reduce China’s growth pace this year by as much as 1 percentage point, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

The paper said Wang Yang, a member of the Communist Party’s seven-person Standing Committee, told a delegation of Taiwanese business people whose firms are based in China that the worst-case scenario from the trade war was a 1 percentage point drop in GDP growth this year.

Beijing has set a growth target of between 6% and 6.5% for 2019.