October 22, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

China drops ban on rapeseed meal from India: customs

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has dropped a ban on rapeseed meal imports from India as the government seeks to diversify sources of protein used in animal feed, the customs administration said on Monday.

Farmer Baldev Singh works in his rapeseed field on the outskirts of Amritsar November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Rapeseed meal shipments from India can resume from Monday if they meet certain inspection and quarantine requirements, the General Administration of Customs said on its website.

China was the top buyer of Indian rapeseed meal before the ban was imposed in 2011 over quality concerns.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Darren Schuettler

