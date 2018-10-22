China drops ban on rapeseed meal from India: customs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has dropped a ban on rapeseed meal imports from India as the government seeks to diversify sources of protein used in animal feed, the customs administration said on Monday.
Rapeseed meal shipments from India can resume from Monday if they meet certain inspection and quarantine requirements, the General Administration of Customs said on its website.
China was the top buyer of Indian rapeseed meal before the ban was imposed in 2011 over quality concerns.
Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Darren Schuettler