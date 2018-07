NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Chinese officials have been inspecting Indian rice mills to import non-basmati rice, a senior Indian government official told reporters on Friday.

Labourers unload sacks of rice from a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo/File Photo

Beijing is also examining India’s proposal to export raw sugar to China, said the official who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

China is a leading importer of rice and sugar, while India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice.