FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures to the media between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Beijing has officially invited U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and their teams for further trade talks in China, a CNN reporter said in a tweet here on Friday.

The invite is for a meeting that would be held ahead of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile, according to the tweet.