Japan Finmin Aso: Sino-US trade war won't trigger economic crisis

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso holds a news conference after the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting at the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the Sino-U.S. trade war would not immediately trigger an economic shock on the scale of the “Lehman shock”, though the friction between the world’s two largest economies is unlikely to be resolved easily.

Aso said the Japanese government will lay the groundwork for a planned sales tax hike to be implemented barring a big economic shock like the collapse of Lehman Brothers about a decade ago.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso also said there’s no need to consider additional stimulus measures at the moment to ease the pain of the tax hike planned for October.