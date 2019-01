FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pushed back against reports that a preliminary trade meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials was cancelled, saying the story was not true.

“With respect, the story is not true,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC.