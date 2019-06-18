White House's Kudlow: U.S. looking for 'enforceable' trade deal with China: Fox

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow delivers remarks at SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C., U.S. June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States wants to continue trade discussions with China that focus on structural changes and enforcement mechanisms when talks continue late this month during the G20 summit in Japan, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

“The United States wants to continue the conversations about structural changes regarding intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers and market openings and tariffs,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.

“We’re looking for an enforceable agreement as we always have - that’s absolutely vital. So all of those general topics will be on the table.”

Kudlow talked to reporters outside the White House after Trump said on Tuesday he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the two leaders’ teams would restart trade talks after a long lull in order to prepare for a meeting at the G20 summit in late June.

The United States and China are in the middle of a costly trade war that has pressured financial markets and damaged the world economy. Talks between the two sides to reach a broad deal broke down last month and interaction since then has been limited.

“No results are guaranteed - I think people know that - but I think there’s a certain joy that they are back to a discussion,” Kudlow said on Fox.