Chinese vice premier arrives at USTR offices for high-level trade talks

REFILE - CORRECTING NAME AND REMOVING POSITIONING Chinese Vice Premier Liu He with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pose for photos before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China July 31, 2019. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer greeted Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on the steps of the USTR office on Thursday for the highest-level trade talks between the two countries since late July.

The world’s two largest economies are seeking a way out of a 15-month trade war, but the atmosphere surrounding the talks has been sour since Monday, when the U.S. Commerce Department blacklisted 28 Chinese firms citing human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang province.