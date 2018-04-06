China says will take new measures if U.S. sticks to protectionist trade stance

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said it would take new comprehensive measures to safeguard the country’s interests if the United States sticks to its protectionist behaviour, after President Donald Trump threatened an extra $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.

Shipping containers at Pier J at the Port of Long Beach wait for processing in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.

In a statement on its website on Friday, the ministry reiterated that it did not want a trade war, but was not afraid of one, and said that the trade conflict had been provoked by the United States.