China, U.S. officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, at right and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, at left pose for photos before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China July 31, 2019. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before beginning trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday in a bid to end a year-long trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term to finalise any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 U.S. presidential contest, the outcome will be worse for China.