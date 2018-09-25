FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 25, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Senior China diplomat says confrontation with U.S. lose-lose

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Confrontation between China and the United States means both sides lose, and talks with Washington cannot take place under threats and pressure, the Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi told U.S. business leaders.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the opening of a new Chinese Embassy in the Dominican Republic, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas/File Photo

Meeting representatives of the U.S.-China Business Council and National Committee on United States-China Relations in New York, Wang said certain U.S. forces have been making groundless accusations against China on trade and security, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

These accusations against China have poisoned the atmosphere of Sino-U.S. ties, Wang added.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.